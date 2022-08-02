FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With police officers outside the door, the man looked the woman in the eyes and whispered:

“You’re gonna die this time.”

By the time officers made their way inside, the woman was covered in blood and on the ground, her face swollen beyond recognition. She asked officers to please save her and to “tell everyone I love them.”

Allen Superior Court documents detail an evening a Fort Wayne man is accused of choking, beating and then stabbing a 24-weeks pregnant woman at least 48 times, leaving her in a pool of blood as officers raced in and arrested him.

That man, 37-year-old Brandon Keith Williams, is facing preliminary felony charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation to a pregnant woman, domestic batter by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation.

Police were called to a city apartment Sunday at about 5:35 p.m.

First, the woman’s cousin called emergency dispatchers after she had been on the phone with the woman, according to court documents. At some point, the woman began gasping for air, prompting her cousin to call 911.

Brandon K. Williams

At about the same time, a neighbor called emergency dispatchers to report the sounds of a man and woman living above him yelling at each other. That neighbor heard the woman yell for help during the argument, according to court documents.

When two Fort Wayne Police officers arrived and knocked on the door, they heard a woman’s voice call for help, court documents said. After announcing themselves, they heard the woman moaning and gasping for air, so the officers burst through the door.

Once inside, they were met by Williams wearing a white shirt and camouflaged shorts “completely covered” in blood, according to court documents. His arms and hands were also bloody.

On the floor, the officers found a woman on her back saying, “help, help,” court documents said. The woman’s face, at first glance, was “almost unrecognizable due to the amount of blood and what appeared to be swelling to her face,” one investigator wrote in court documents.

A long sectional couch inside the apartment was also stained in blood, court documents said.

The woman told officers he had been stabbed more than 40 times, that she thought she was going to die and to please save her, according to court documents. She was taken to a local hospital where doctors later told police she had been stabbed no less than 48 times and suffered multiple fractures throughout her entire body.

An update on her condition was not immediately available.

At the hospital, she told investigators in court documents that as officers were about to enter the apartment Williams told her she was going to “die this time.” She also said Williams choked her numerous times with his hands around her neck.

Williams, who was determined to be the father of the woman’s child, is being held in Allen County Jail on 92,500 bond.