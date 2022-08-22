WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He sent her several sexually suggestive text messages, which she rejected.

Then he snuck into her room and put flowers on her bed.

She rejected that overture, too.

And that’s when a 31-year-old Fort Wayne man raped a woman this past spring, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged Virasak Lurnam with a Level 3 felony count of rape and a Level 6 felony count of sexual battery Monday. He’s accused of raping a woman he knew and who he had access to her home, according to court documents.

Virasak Lurnam

The woman went straight to a hospital and then Fort Wayne Police immediately after she said Lurnam attacked her in mid-April.

She had received text messages asking if they could sleep together, she told detectives in court documents. The woman said she did not want to do those things and told Lurnam as such, court documents said.

When she went to take a shower the night of the attack, she came back to her room to find that he had placed flowers on her bed, according to court documents.

The woman then began receiving text messages from Lurnam saying that he needed to talk to her. After she went to the bathroom once, she came back to find him in her room, according to court documents. He grabbed her around the waist in an attempt to cuddle, and she tried to refuse.

Then he raped her despite her please for him to stop, court documents said.

Afterward, the woman was able to arrange for friends to drive her to a hospital and then a local coffee shop to meet with a detective, according to court documents.

Lurnam had previously been arrested on a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy earlier this month for violating a no-contact order while the rape investigation was still happening. In that case, he was released on his own recognizance and has a court date set for later this week.

A new warrant for his arrest has been issued on the rape charge.