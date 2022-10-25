FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of passing out while drunk in the drive-thru line of a local McDonald’s with a child in his truck is now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Raul Trevino after firefighters found him passed out in the driver’s seat of his truck with the keys in the ignition and the vehicle running Saturday evening while in line at McDonald’s, court documents said.

Raul Trevino

A child, whose age was not given, was also in the truck.

Trevino was swaying and spoke with slurred speech while talking with officers and told them he had straight shots before driving to the McDonald’s, according to court documents. A breath test showed his blood-alcohol-content at .162 percent – Indiana’s legal limit is .08 percent.

Trevino is facing a preliminary felony count of neglect of a dependent and a preliminary felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He is being held in Allen County Jail on $5,000 bond.