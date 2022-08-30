FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man once sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a woman over a drug debt is now possibly going back to the department of corrections for dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl to a criminal informant and an undercover detective.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 40-year-old Detric Lamont Cummings on Monday after investigators said he sold drugs and at least one firearm to a criminal informant multiple times this past summer, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Cummings is accused of selling roughly six grams of methamphetamine and roughly four grams of fentanyl during the course of several transactions beginning in July and lasting through August, court documents said.

During one of the final transactions, Cummings is accused of selling a .38-calibre revolver to a detective, according to court documents.

Police arrested Cummings in 2005 after he was accused of shooting a woman over an unpaid drug debt. Initially charged with attempted murder, Cummings pleaded guilty to aggravated battery as part of a deal with Allen County Prosecutors.

Cummings was sentenced to 20 years. He was released in September 2020, according to Indiana Department of Corrections records.

He’s now being held in Allen County Jail on $310,000 bond.