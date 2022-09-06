FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of having a blood-alcohol-content four-times the legal limit during a crash on Interstate 69 last year that has left another man suffering from neck injuries and other physical ailments ever since.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 44-year-old Michael E. Kimmet with felony counts of causing serious bodily injury while intoxicated and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

A crash involving Kimmet and another man as well as a driver of a semi-tractor trailer happened on April 12, 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

A man driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche told investigators he was northbound on Interstate 69 at about 3:18 p.m. when a red Honda Accord came into his lane and collided with the rear driver portion of his back bumper, court documents said.

The collision caused the man’s vehicle to crash into a semi-truck in the lane to his right, and then caused his Avalanche to flip onto the driver’s side door where it slid on the pavement down the interstate. Then, the Avalanche might have hit something else and righted itself and ended up back on four wheels, court document said.

A witness later told investigators the red Honda – which Kimmet was driving – had been weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash.

The semi driver at the scene was not injured. Kimmet told medics at the scene he had been drinking heavily. He was taken to a hospital where his blood-alcohol-content was measured at .32 percent – the legal limit in Indiana is .08 percent.

The man who had been driving the Avalanche told investigators he has suffered neck problems ever since the crash and also had to have new knee surgery in the ensuing year, court documents said. Rehabilitation has not helped his neck and now fusion surgery is a possibility, according to court documents.

A warrant has been issued for Kimmet’s arrest but he has yet to be booked into Allen County Lockup.