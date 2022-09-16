FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of fathering a 15-year-old girl’s child is now facing felony child sex misconduct charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 27-year-old Joe J. Gil, Jr., with two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor charges on Thursday.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in April 2021 when a 15-year-old girl had a positive pregnancy test at the Women’s Care Center, which at the time was located at 419 E. Wayne St., court documents said.

Officials contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services at the time, but the girl claimed her boyfriend was 17 and declined to participate in a forensic interview with investigators.

Joe Gil, Jr.

This past November, the girl gave birth to a son. This past May, the teenage mother decided she was willing to participate in a forensic interview. She told investigators Gil was the father of the child, and that the two began talking to each other in June of 2020.

The girl told investigators she was 14 when she and Gil began having sex, according to court documents.

Investigators found multiple police and DCS reports involving the girl, Gil, the son they conceived as well as the girl’s family in records, court documents said. The girl had been placed in foster care at one point by DCS, court documents said. Also at one point, Gil was attending DCS hearings and claimed he was the biological father of the girl’s son.

A paternity test confirmed this, court records said.

Gil was arrested earlier this week on a burglary charge in which he’s accused of breaking into a storage unit and stealing a guns safe full of guns. Prosecutors then filed the sex misconduct charges against him, and he’s currently being held in Allen County Jail.