WARNING: This story contains graphic content that may not be suitable for all readers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces two felony charges regarding child solicitation and sexual misconduct for reportedly impregnating a 15-year-old girl, according to court documents.

On Feb. 27, police officers responded to a southeast side home regarding a 15-year-old truant student.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the girl, who was “visibly pregnant,” according to court documents.

According to court documents, the victim told police she is pregnant with the child of the suspect, 22-year-old Yovani Cuevas Maravilla, and that they had sexual intercourse together a few days prior.

Police then spoke with Maravilla, according to court documents, who said that he had started a relationship with the victim approximately four years ago in another country before eventually moving to Fort Wayne.

Maravilla also reportedly admitted to police that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim and that the victim was approximately five months pregnant with their child, according to court documents.

Authorities charged Maravilla with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, and child solicitation, a Level 5 felony.

Maravilla has a hearing in court set for Friday, March 3.