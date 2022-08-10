FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He went by the name “Dub” on the street and dealt pills he called “blues” to anyone with the right amount of cash on hand, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Gabriel C. Carter

Three times this summer, though, he’s accused of dealing to a criminal informant working with Fort Wayne Police.

Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 37-year-old Gabriel C. Carter with a Level 3 felony count of dealing a narcotic, filing paper work showing that he dealt a total of 11.5 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills during separate controlled buys beginning in June.

Detectives with Fort Wayne Police fitted the criminal informant with monitoring and recording equipment, gave the informant $400 in cash and had the informant meet with Carter to purchase pills on June 20, according to court documents.

They did this two more times with the informant, on June 22 and July 13, court documents said. Each time Carter sold the informant pills that contained fentanyl, according to police.

Carter had previously been convicted of delivering methamphetamine in Cook County, Illinois in 2018, according to court records.