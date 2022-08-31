FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man potentially faces two to 12 years in prison after breaking into a home and stealing a milk jug full of loose change with an estimated value between $50 and $100.

On Aug. 12, police received a report from a friend of 18-year-old Trevion Dorsett saying Dorsett had broken into her house and stolen the coin laden milk jug.

According to court documents, the victim said Dorsett had previously lived with her, but had moved out approximately six months prior to the incident.

The victim also said she had been having issues with Dorsett and had a surveillance camera installed inside her home as a result.

Footage from the surveillance camera showed Dorsett enter the home and steal the milk jug, according to court documents.

On Aug. 30, the victim saw Dorsett at a gas station and called 911, which led to his arrest.

Court documents state that after being informed he was being charged with burglary, Dorsett wished to give an interview regarding the incident. In the interview, Dorsett admitted he stole the milk jug and that the victim had gotten him addicted to opioids, so he was initially breaking into the house to steal more opioids.

Dorsett was officially charged with burglary of a dwelling, which is a Level 4 felony and can carry a sentence of two to 12 years in prison.