FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged in a shooting which cost a woman part of her ring finger and required her to have brain surgery last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 21-year-old Adrian Collins last week in connection with the shooting, which happened Sept. 25 at a home in the 4900 block of McClellan Street.

Adrian Collins

According to court documents, the shooting happened after an argument between two female roommates who had a disagreement over a man – later identified as Collins – staying at the house.

The woman who ended up being shot said at one point Collins pulled a gun on her and that she smacked it out of his hand, court documents said. Collins left only to return to the home with another man, the woman told police in court documents.

Collins and the other man went to the front door of the home and knocked, according to court documents. When the woman answered, she is accused of pointing a firearm at the man with Collins.

Collins, who stood off to the side of the door, is accused of firing a gun into the home, court documents said.

One bullet tore the woman’s ring finger above the knuckle off, according to court documents, while another hit her in the back of the head. The woman later told investigators in court documents she needed surgery where doctors removed a portion of her skull to remove the bullet.

Doctors then used mesh to properly reattach the portion of her skull they removed, the woman said in court documents.

Upon his arrest, police booked Collins into Allen County Jail on charges criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

He’s being held on $70,000 bond.