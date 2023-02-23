FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces numerous battery-related charges after reportedly hitting his ex-girlfriend with his fist, her phone and a gun, according to court documents.

On Feb, 18, authorities responded to reports of a domestic battery involving a woman and her two children.

An officer arrived at a hospital in the aftermath to find “various cuts and bruises” when observing some of the victims, according to court documents, including dried blood, bruising and cuts on the mother and a small cut under the eye of one of the children.

According to court documents, the mother told the officer she had taken her two children with her to spend the night at 27-year-old Jyquel Jemison’s home.

The mother also told police Jemison is her ex-boyfriend and the father of one of the two children.

Later that night, the mother said in court documents Jemison had started drinking and eventually became “very mad” because the two children started crying.

In an effort to get the children to stop crying, Jemison reportedly grabbed both children by the face, and the mother told police he reportedly had his hands over their noses and mouths as he grabbed them, according to court documents.

Eventually, court documents indicated the mother tried to stop Jemison, and the mother said he responded by pushing her down numerous times before reportedly punching her in the left eye.

Later on in the incident, the children were still crying, and the mother said Jemison told her she had “five seconds to shut them up” before eventually grabbing a handgun and using the gun’s grip to hit the mother’s head numerous times, according to court documents.

The mother also told police that throughout the incident, Jemison reportedly pulled her by the hair, spit on her and hit her with her own phone after trying to contact a family member for help, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the mother said a blow to the ear knocked her unconscious, and she woke up the next morning in the shower next to Jemison, who was using cotton swabs and “Patron” to try to clean her bloodied ear.

As a result of the incident, Jemison faces the following charges:

– Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury: Level 5 felony

– Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon: Level 5 felony

– Domestic Battery by Bodily Waste: Level 5 felony

– Battery on a Child: Level 5 felony

– Two counts of Domestic Battery Committed in the Presence of a Child Less Than 16 Years Old: Level 6 felony

– Two counts of Strangulation: Level 6 felony

Jemison has a hearing in court scheduled for Feb. 27.