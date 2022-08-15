FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of battering two boys, at least one of whom was under the age of 14, multiple times with a belt is now facing felony charges.

Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Tajuan A. Hunt with a Level 5 felony count of domestic battery with bodily injury to someone under 14 years of age and a Level 5 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

Hunt is identified in court documents as the boyfriend to the boys’ mother.

Throughout the course of several days in May, 2021, Hunt would make the boys sit on their knees in front of a couch and beat them with a belt, the boys told investigators during an interview after police were called to the home. During one beating, Hunt grabbed one of the boys by the head, threw him to the floor and kicked him, court documents said.

One of the boys also told detectives that since he was 9-years-old he had been kept in his bedroom every night with a padlock on the outside of the door. If he had to urinate, he went in a bottle. If he had to defecate, he had to hold it until the morning, the boy said court documents.

The boy added in documents he was shown how to climb out of his bedroom window in case of an emergency.

A warrant for Hunt’s arrest has been issued, but it’s not clear whether he has yet been booked into Allen County Lockup.