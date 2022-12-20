FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First came the attack.

He’s accused of throwing the woman to the ground and putting her in a chokehold. Then came the threats. He had a gun, he’s accused of saying, and he’d kill her if she did anything.

That’s the rampage one man is accused of dishing out on a grandmother in JCPenney at Glenbrook Square this past Saturday, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The victim’s granddaughter reported that the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old William A. Thompson III, was “acting strange” nearby as she and her grandmother were shopping in JCPenney around 9 p.m., according to court documents.

That’s when Thompson allegedly approached the grandmother aggressively, and the victim said she was thrown to the ground and put in a chokehold. The victim said she was afraid she was being robbed, and told police Thompson said “I promise I’ll kill you, I have a gun.”

The victim’s granddaughter said she started hitting Thompson and yelling at him. The suspect is then accused of pulling the granddaughter’s glasses off her face before running away from the store into another part of the mall.

According to court documents, Thompson later told police “I didn’t mean for that to happen to that lady.”

Police noted in the court documents the victim and her granddaughter do not know Thompson and have never met him before.

A security officer at the mall confronted the suspect at a kiosk as he was about to throw a jewelry display case through another store’s window, according to court documents. Thompson allegedly threw the display on the ground instead, breaking it into pieces.

The suspect is also accused of ripping a mailbox off the security office door. Damage is estimated to be about $2,000 each for the office door and the jewelry display, according to court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested Thompson on charges of attempted robbery causing injury, and three counts of criminal mischief.

Later, while Thompson was in the back of the police car, he began kicking the door and the partition, according to court documents. Police said the suspect kicked so hard that the metal bars of the door were dented, and the partition was bent.