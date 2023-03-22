FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that reportedly happened in an Indiana Tech dorm room, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) and court documents.

And according to investigators, he may have helped set up the robbery while inside the dorm room.

Fort Wayne police arrested Marlon Cooper on a litany of charges connected to the robbery, which happened March 15.

That night, an Indiana Tech student had returned to her dorm room and went inside when two suspects grabbed the closing door, pulled out handguns and forced their way into the student’s dorm room, according to court documents.

Once inside, the two suspects forced three female victims and Cooper – who was with the women – into a single room. One of the armed suspects reportedly ordered the woman to give him all her money and mentioned something about her “Snapchat picture,” according to court documents.

Court documents show the Snapchat comment referred to a video the victim had posted on Snapchat on March 13 that appeared to show a large amount of money.

According to court documents, the two armed suspects then stole approximately $600 and the victims’ phones, but the armed suspects neither stole Cooper’s phone nor pointed their guns at him.

Court documents indicate that one of the victims believed Cooper helped set up the robbery, and according the victim, Cooper had been invited to the dorm room and arrived about 10 minutes prior to the reported robbery.

The victim also said that Cooper had asked numerous times when other roommates would be coming back and that he had been “often texting on his phone while speaking to her,” according to court documents.

Police worked with Indiana Tech to investigate the incident and later obtained surveillance footage that reportedly showed Cooper working with the two armed suspects and another suspect starting two hours before the reported robbery.

At one point, the surveillance camera reportedly showed the two armed suspects waiting in a stairwell near the dorm room for approximately 10 minutes before one of the victims arrived at the room, according to court documents.

After the reported robbery, the surveillance footage showed the two armed suspects heading toward a blue Ford truck driven by the another suspect shortly before the truck drove away, according to court documents.

According to court documents, police identified one of the suspects but he has yet to be charged with a crime. A victim said she thought she recognized one of the armed suspects because of “his eyes and the way he walked.”

The victim also said she knew Cooper and one of the suspects were friends.

The FWPD said Cooper received preliminary charges of three counts of assisting a criminal, and court documents show that Cooper later received charges of three counts of armed robbery, which is a Level 3 felony.

The FWPD also said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with additional information should contact the FWPD at 260-427-1498.