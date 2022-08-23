FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man wrapped up in an Allen County Sheriff’s and DEA drug investigation is accused of trying to deal more than a pound of fentanyl.

Allen County Prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 28-year-old David Olvera with a Level 2 felony count of dealing, manufacturing, delivering or financing in a narcotic drug. He’s currently being held in Allen County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Sheriff’s detectives and DEA agents worked together on the arrest, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

David Olvera

First, detectives and agents served a search warrant on a home in Monroeville on Aug. 16 where they found two ounces of fentanyl.

They learned the fentanyl belonged to Olvera, according to court documents, and during a recorded phone call he gave either an undercover officer or a criminal informant permission to sell the drug for a total of $2,400.

Later that night, Olvera came to the home and dropped off one pound and four ounces of fentanyl as well as 20 pounds of marijuana, court documents said.

Police seized the drugs, and the following day investigators conducted a recorded payment with Olvera for the first two ounces of fentanyl he gave permission to sell, court documents said.

During this transaction, where a detective or informant handed over $2,400, Olvera gave permission to sell as much as the rest of the fentanyl he dropped off as possible.

Later that day, police raided Olvera’s southeast side home as well as a cell phone and accessory shop where he worked. Inside the shop, officers found two handguns, marijuana, THC products and a large amount of cash which included money from the payment investigators made to him earlier in the day.

Olvera was then taken into custody.

Previously, Olvera pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in 2016 where he received a five-year prison sentence.

He was eventually released on probation.

Investigators had their eyes on him again as far back as June when he led an Allen County Sheriff’s officer on a pursuit after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop.

When the two-minute chase ended in a gas station parking lot, officers found two pounds of marijuana in the vehicle Olvera was driving.

He was arrested on felony counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana but bonded out of jail. That case was still winding it’s way through the court system when officers arrested him again on the fentanyl charge.

As of Tuesday, he had not bonded out of jail.