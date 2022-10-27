WARNING: This story contains graphic material not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – By the time Fort Wayne Police officers arrived at the home a woman had escaped to next door to her actual house, her eye had swollen shut and her mouth was so battered she could barely speak.

She had cuts and abrasions all over her face and her arm hurt so badly she thought it had been broken.

The man who beat her, she told them in Allen Superior Court documents, did so because he did not like what she was cooking for dinner.

Allen County prosecutors this week formally charged the man accused of delivering the beating, identified as 18-year-old Amari D. Gaines, with several felonies, including domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Gaines is also accused of leading police on a chase in the woman’s car that ended in a crash, according to court documents.

Amari Gaines

Officers were called to a Webster Street home on the south side at about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 where they found the woman at a neighbor’s house suffering from injuries.

The woman told investigators she was cooking dinner for her family and Gaines did not like what she was cooking and began to argue with her, court documents said. The woman then tried to escape to her grandson’s room, whose age was not given in court documents.

Gaines is accused of following the woman into the room and accused of striking her in the face repeatedly with a closed fist. He struck her so many times, the woman said in court documents, that she raised her arm to try to block the punches and he began hitting her there, too.

At one point, Gaines is accused of threatening to kill the woman and asked her grandson to go find a gun in the home. Gaines became frustrated that the gun could not be found, the woman later told investigators.

The woman was able to escape out a window of the home and run to a neighbor’s house to call police, court documents said. She later told police Gaines also tried to choke her during the assault, court documents said.

After her escape, Gaines is accused of taking her car and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash, court documents said.

Along with the domestic battery causing serious bodily injure charge, Gaines is also facing felony counts of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, strangulation, intimidation and auto theft.

His initial hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to court records.