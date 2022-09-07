FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a wooden club to knock out and batter his wife who had not cooked him dinner earlier this month, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 53-year-old No Ze with a Level 5 felony count of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury Wednesday.

No Ze

Fort Wayne Police officers were called to Ze’s home just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 1, court documents said. There, they found Ze’s wife with injuries to her left forearm and chin as well as a lump on her head and marks on her throat.

The woman told officers Ze became mad at her for not cooking dinner that night, and then he grabbed her by the throat and battered her with what appeared to be a wooden club. She estimated in court documents she had been knocked unconscious for about 20 minutes.

By the time medics arrived, the woman still suffered from dizziness and blurred vision and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers took Ze to Allen County Jail on preliminary charges of domestic battery. He was held overnight before being released on his own recognizance.

Now that formal charges have been filed, a new warrant for his arrest has been issued.