FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Weeks after the Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against what it called a “deceptive” Fort Wayne bridal boutique, the owner of I Do Bridal has responded in court.

On Wednesday, Tesia M. Lapp submitted an answer to the original complaint filed in court in early August, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

In Lapp’s response, she denied all claims made by the lawsuit regarding “unfair, abusive and deceptive” business practices, including failure to honor customer transactions and lying about supply issues.

Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit Aug. 3 against the defendants, the bridal company and Lapp, who reportedly engaged in deceptive practices that left dozens of brides without dresses before their weddings, court documents show.

On Sept. 6, an Allen Superior Court judge approved a preliminary injunction that prevents Lapp and her associates from selling off, hiding, or destroying any items or dresses at the shop until the lawsuit reaches a conclusion, according to court documents.

The preliminary injunction also prohibits Lapp from doing business as I Do Bridal or Wendy’s Bridal — her previous business which closed under similar circumstances — until completion of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also seeks a permanent injunction barring the defendants from the bridal services industry until the state obtains a $75,000 surety bond, along with restitution for dozens of customers.

An initial hearing in court is set for Oct. 3.