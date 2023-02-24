ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoagland man is accused of being intoxicated when he failed to yield at a southern Allen County intersection and caused a crash that landed himself and 11 others in a local hospital this past summer.

Most of those who went to the hospital were children traveling in a van that collided with the man’s pickup truck on Aug. 8. One of the children, a 12-year-old girl, suffered a broken collar bone.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 62-year-old David J. Mourey on Friday with felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol-level of .08 percent or more and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

Mourey was driving east on Hoagland Road when he’s accused of failing to yield at the intersection of U.S. 27, according to court documents. A van driven by a woman identified as Holly Mohr crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, splitting it in half.

There were 10 children in the van ranging in age from 6-months to 15-years old, according to investigators. Some of them were trapped in the van and had to be rescued by emergency personnel.

The aftermath of a crash between a pickup truck and a van at the intersection of Hoagland Road and U.S. 27 that sent a dozen people to the hospital on Aug. 8.

An Indiana State trooper spoke to Mourey at the scene.

At first, Mourey said in court documents the sun was in his eyes as he was driving and he did not see the van coming. The trooper noted in court documents the sun was setting in the west and could not have been in Mourey’s eyes.

The trooper also wrote in court documents Mourey’s eyes were bloodshot, he had slurred speech and he had soiled himself. He eventually told the trooper he had been swimming at a friend’s home and had some beers, court documents.

A brief breath test at the scene – the trooper noted in documents Mourey tried not to blow hard enough into the breathalyzer – showed Mourey’s blood-alcohol-content to be .12 percent at the time of the crash.

Mourey refused further testing and was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. There, he had blood drawn for testing. Those results showed he had a blood-alcohol-content of .125 percent, court documents said.

All of the children in the van as well as the driver were properly restrained.

While one of the girls suffered the broken collarbone, another girl suffered a gash near her eye that required 10 stitches. Other children in the van suffered bruises, abrasions and various cuts, court documents said.

A warrant has been issued for Mourey’s arrest, though he has yet to be booked into Allen County Lockup.