FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of being behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle which struck and killed an as of yet unidentified man Sunday morning turned himself into Fort Wayne Police roughly eight hours after the crash, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Joshua Reid, 27, walked into the downtown police station at 11:06 a.m. Sunday after a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the 4200 block of Trier Road just before 3:10 a.m. that morning, court documents said.

Reid did not want to speak to investigators without a lawyer present, according to court documents.

His wife, however, was willing to speak with them.

Joshua Reid

In court documents, Reid’s wife told investigators that her husband came home that morning and told her he had been in an accident. She then went outside to look at his Ford Escape and found the driver’s side windshield and driver’s side front damaged.

She also told officers the vehicle was parked outside the couple’s apartment.

When officers went to look at the SUV, they found a red stain on the front and damage that “was consistent with a pedestrian having been struck and thrown up onto the vehicle and into the windshield,” court documents said.

A photo taken at the scene of an overnight fatal crash near Trier Road and Greendale Drive in Fort Wayne on Sunday.

At the scene of the crash, investigators were informed the man who was hit had previously been seen walking westbound in the middle of Trier Road. They believe he was in the middle or near the middle of the road when he was struck, court documents said.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found him in the east bound lanes.

The pedestrian is described in court documents as being in his mid-20s, but a positive identification has yet to be made.

Reid is facing a preliminary Level 4 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing catastrophic injury or death.

He was booked into Allen County Jail but released on $10,000 bond.