FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A driver flagged as a “habitual traffic violator” was arrested Friday night on a slew of charges after being accused of crashing two stolen cars, leading police on a speedy chase, and biting both an officer and a nurse in the process.

On Monday, Allen County prosecutors charged 30-year-old Douglas Caballero with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident, three counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of battery against a public safety official, driving as a habitual traffic violator, robbery, auto theft, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle to further the commission of a crime, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and possession of methamphetamine.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, Fort Wayne Police began investigating a hit-and-run around 11 p.m. at an undisclosed Circle K gas station. A woman had called 911 saying a man pulled her out of her car and stole it, court documents said.

Another officer found the car and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Bluffton and Engle roads, but said in court documents the driver sped up to about 80 mph and eventually lost control while trying to turn onto Lower Huntington Road from Bluffton. The car veered off the road, hitting shrubs and a pole, police noted in documents.

The driver, later identified as Caballero, ran away from the car but was eventually stopped by officers, court documents said, adding it took multiple officers to handcuff the man.

According to court documents, Caballero bit one of the officers on his hand, causing him to bleed. After finally handcuffing Caballero, officers searched him and found a small bag in his pocket weighing less than .1 gram that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.

The violence didn’t end there, as Caballero was then taken to the emergency room for clearance. A nurse tried to take his temperature and, “without saying anything to the nurse or giving any warning, then bit the nurse on her right index finger, breaking the skin and causing her pain,” according to court documents.

Police returned to the gas station where it all started and noted in documents they saw the crashed Buick near the pumps along with an SUV with damage to the driver’s side rear door.

Officers spoke with the victim whose car was stolen, and the woman said she had been pumping gas when she saw a damaged Buick with a flat tire drive up to the parking lot. The woman said she watched as the Buick “chased another car around the parking lot briefly” and crashed into some equipment near the pumps.

The woman told officers that’s when Caballero got out of the Buick and told her to “get the (expletive) out of the car”, threatening her multiple times, court documents said. She told police she tried to stop him, but was overpowered as Caballero grabbed her arm, pulled her away from her Chevy Cruz and got inside himself.

The woman and other witnesses told police in court documents that as she tried to run away from Caballero, he swerved in the Chevy and tried to hit her with her own car, but hit an SUV instead before speeding away.

Court documents noted multiple witnesses filmed the encounter for police to see along with surveillance video from the gas station.

Investigators then reached out to Allen County officers who had responded to a hit-and-run on Smith Road in which the driver left his ID at the scene– an ID traced back to Caballero.

Court documents revealed a mechanic told police the Buick was in his possession on a mechanic’s lien and no one, including Caballero, had permission to drive that Buick or even get inside it.

Caballero is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Nov. 2.