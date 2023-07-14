FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They ran into each other at the H&M store just before 3:30 p.m. last Saturday.

The two men began arguing loudly, “talking trash” to each other as the Glenbrook Square Mall patrons around them became increasingly uncomfortable. Eventually, one of the men tried to walk away. The other decided to gather up a few friends and try to keep the argument going.

That prompted the other man to pull out a gun and fire three rounds.

The men, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents, were at the time somehow involved in relationships with the same woman.

Now, one of the men is facing felony charges for leaving the other man with at least one gunshot injury to his leg in a shooting that sent mall patrons fleeing through the main thoroughfares of Glenbrook or caused them to hide in stores after the shots rang out.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 27-year-old Gregory Normil Thursday on preliminary charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness by shooting inside a building after he turned himself in to investigators.

Normil is accused of becoming embroiled in an argument with the other man when the two ran into each other at H&M while Normil said he was shopping for his daughter, according to court documents.

At one point, a witness said in court documents the arguing escalated until the man who ended up being shot said, “If they touch me, just watch, you better watch.”

The man arguing with Normil then got two other men, approached Normil and shoved him, witnesses told police in court documents. Normil then walked away, witnesses said, but the arguing continued.

Normil is then accused of pulling out his gun, turning and firing shots at the other man.

Witnesses sitting at a barber shop across from H&M would later tell police they saw Normil put the gun in his waist band and walk away.

While mall patrons ran and screamed, some people carried the man Normil is accused of shooting out of the store and placed him on a bench. Police at the scene applied a tourniquet to the man’s upper right leg to stop the bleeding from the gunshot wound, court documents said.

When a detective tried to interview the man at a local hospital, the man was not cooperative and refused to answer questions, court documents said.

Later that evening, Normil called police and said he wanted to turn himself in with his attorney present, court document said.

During an interview with detectives, Normil said he and the other man had been “beefing” for the past several weeks over a woman they were both seeing, court documents said. Normil said the other man threatened to kill him over text messages in the past.

When the two ran into each other at Glenbrook, Normil claims the other man threatened to kill him and his children, according to court documents.

Normil told detectives he planned to pay for his clothing and leave the shop, but then got pushed from behind. That’s when he said in court documents he pulled out his gun, turned and fired three times at the other man.

He said in court documents he was scared and fired in self-defense, though investigators said in those same court documents that is contrary to what security video inside the store shows.

That security video shows Normil walking away from the counter area of the store as if he’s walking out of the store itself when he pulls a gun from his waistband, turns toward the other man and begins firing, court documents said.

Normil then calmly walks out of the store with clothing and the gun in his hands, court documents said.

Normil was booked into Allen County Jail on Thursday but has since been released. He has been ordered to stay away from the other man and has a court hearing on Wednesday.