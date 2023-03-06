FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman shot and killed while a passenger in a vehicle at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airport Expressway last month was not the intended target, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Instead, the men accused in the killing were looking to shoot the man driving her.

Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Demaury M. Haywood with one count of murder and a count of using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection with the death of Diasha Renee Fitts.

Another man, 28-year-old Devonte Craig Travier, is also facing a felony charge of murder in the killing.

Fitts, 39, had been gambling at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Feb. 19 with a man not identified in court documents. She and the man were at the lodge for a little over and hour or so and then left together around 11:20 p.m.

Demaury M. Haywood

Minutes later, someone opened fire on the vehicle and shot her in the head.

The man driving Fitts returned to the lodge, telling investigators in court documents he believed medics were often there. Emergency crews arrived and rushed her to a local hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Court documents shed light on what happened inside the lodge that night and paint a picture of someone keeping watch on the man with Fitts while relaying messages to Haywood about the man’s whereabouts and clothing.

Surveillance video from inside the lodge shows one person only identified as “WITNESS 3” using a phone to either take photos or video of the man and Fitts that night, according to court documents.

The witness also moved tables at least once to get a better view of Fitts and the man, court documents said.

This witness also texted a phone number, later determined to belong to Haywood, multiple times throughout the evening.

The witness texted about the man with Fitts being in the casino, that he didn’t appear to have a gun and relayed how late the lodge would be open that night, court documents said. He also sent at least one photo and a video, presumably of the vehicle the man and Fitts were driving.

Minutes before the shooting, court documents said, the witness sent the number traced back to Haywood this message:

“He on Winchester.”

The man with Fitts told police in court documents a grey car pulled up next to him at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airport Expressway shortly after they let the Eagles.

That’s when shots rang out.

Devonte Travier

He said Fitts was able to tell him to get her to a hospital, and that’s when he headed back to the lodge.

A day after the killing, the witness who had been texting Haywood sent messages again, asking Haywood if he wants to sell a gun or if it was “in the blender,” court documents said.

This witness and Haywood seemed to work out a trade for guns in the text messages, according to court documents. Haywood asked the witness for a .45-caliber handgun, according to court documents, and was told that it comes with “ten clips.”

Days later, the witness met with Fort Wayne police investigators and told them in court documents Haywood waited in the lodge parking lot the night of the killing with Travier.

At one point, about 15 minutes prior to the killing, the two moved the small grey rental car they were in because a Fort Wayne police vehicle circled the lot, court documents said.

The witness also told police the last time he had seen Haywood, he was driving a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Investigators found Haywood at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan on Feb. 24 and arrested him on an outstanding warrant out of Noble County, court documents said.

They also found him in possession of a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck – a rental – as well as a .45 caliber Glock handgun with several magazines.

While in jail, Haywood is recorded making multiple phone calls to Travier. In these calls, Haywood instructs Travier to go looking for an item – not specified in court documents – and tells him people will come asking about what Haywood drives, his phone number and where he stays.

Haywood told Travier in the calls to not say anything, according to court documents.

On Feb. 28, Fort Wayne police arrested Travier after a short car chase that began near the intersection of McKinnie and Holton avenues, court documents said.

He was initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder where the conspiracy results in death and court documents in his case were sealed. Prosecutors formally charged him with murder on Monday as well as some drug charges, according to court documents.

Both Haywood and Travier are being held without bond.