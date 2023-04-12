FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of having fentanyl and methamphetamine in her system when she rear-ended a motorcycle last May and caused a four-vehicle crash that left two people badly injured.

Allen County prosecutors issued a warrant for the arrest of 33-year-old Stephanie C. Perrin on Wednesday.

Stephanie Perrin

Perrin has been formally charged with felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance in her system and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, Perrin was driving a Nissan Altima west on Washington Center Road on May 1 when she rear-ended a burgundy Harley-Davidson with a driver and passenger atop near West Street.

The collision sent the motorcycle into a Chevy Equinox, court documents said. Perrin is accused of swerving her Altima around the Equinox before hitting a Chevy Trailblazer, according to court documents.

When medics arrived, the driver of the Harley was in the street unconscious, according to court documents.

He suffered multiple brain bleeds, multiple rib fractures, a broken nose, a head laceration, road rash and abrasions to the face, right arm, abdomen, right knee and backside. The man had to be placed in the intensive care unit at a local hospital, court documents said.

A woman riding on the motorcycle with the man suffered multiple pelvis fractures and a laceration to the right side of her scalp. She was wheelchair-bound for a time after the crash, court documents said.

Another woman in one of the vehicles involved was taken to the hospital with knee pain and to check on her pregnancy, according to court documents.

A blood draw at a local hospital found Perrin had fentanyl, norfentanyl, amphetamine, methamphetamine and Alprazaolam in her system at the time of the crash, court documents said.

Both the man and woman who were on the Harley at the time of the crash are suing Perrin for damages connected to the crash.

Last year, Perrin was charged felony possession of a narcotic drug and trafficking with an inmate when she was accused of trying to smuggle fentanyl into Allen County Jail.

In that case, she was accused of admitting to hiding fentanyl within her body to jail staff after her cellmate suffered what appeared to be an overdose on the drug, according to court documents.

Those charges were ultimately dropped, though.

Months after the crash, Allen County prosecutors filed a felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe charges against Perrin. She pleaded guilty and had been taking part in a compliance program for the last six month leading up to Wednesday’s warrant being issued, according to court documents.

It’s not clear whether she has been booked into Allen County Jail on the warrant.