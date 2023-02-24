***WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers***

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of abusing her at night, after the girl’s mother went to work.

Every night for nearly two years he’d go to her bedroom, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Sometimes he’d watch pornographic movies in front of the girl, those court documents said.

Now, a 39-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing decades in prison.

Allen County prosecutors this week formally charged Marshall D. Gibbs with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting, a Level 4 felony count of child molesting and a Level 6 felony count of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

All told, Gibbs faces between 20 and 52 1/2 years in prison if convicted.

Gibbs, who knew the girl’s family, is accused of molesting her over the course of two years. The abuse began before the girl became a teenager, she told investigators in court documents.

A warrant has been issued for Gibbs’ arrest, but as of Friday morning he had not yet been booked into Allen County Lockup.