FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the girls said the inappropriate actions started when she was in third grade.

Another one of the girls said the suspect coerced her and the other girl into playing drinking games and talking about “questions of a sexual nature.”

Joseph J. Hoyng

That’s according to newly released Allen Superior court documents detailing accusations against 26-year-old Joseph Hoyng, who is charged with various counts of child molesting.

Hoyng reportedly engaged in sexual misconduct and child molesting on multiple dates between Jan. 9, 2022 and May 14, 2023, court documents show.

In addition to reportedly engaging in child molesting and sexual misconduct, Hoyng is also accused of showing pornography to children, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Hoyng targeting three girls at a Fort Wayne home earlier this month.

He is accused of trying to give them large amounts of alcohol in an attempt to get them drunk, according to court documents. Hoyng is accused of molesting one of the girls while she was intoxicated, court documents said.

He is also accused of molesting another one of the other girls while at the home, according to court documents.

Another girl later told investigators Hoyng molested her regularly for years, beginning when she was in the third grade, according to court documents.

As a result, Hoyng faces seven felony charges and three misdemeanor charges related to the reported incidents:

Three Level 1 felony counts of child molesting

Two Level 4 felony counts of child molesting where the victim is under 14

A Level 5 felony count of Sexual misconduct with a minor

A Level 6 felony count Dissemination of matter harmful to minors

Three misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor

Hoyng has a hearing in court set for May 25.