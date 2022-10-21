WARNING: This story contains graphic content that is not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of raping a woman he knows in her home this past September, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors this week formally charged 42-year-old David A. Cook with two Level 3 felony counts of rape and one Level 6 felony count of sexual battery.

David A. Cook

According to court documents, a woman went into her bathroom which connected to her bathroom and came out to find Cook sitting on the end of her bed. She later told investigators during an interview that he then sexually battered her and raped her, despite her pleas to stop.

The woman later called multiple people after the rape, who described her demeanor as distraught, according to court documents.

Immediately following an interview with investigators, the woman was examined by a certified forensic nurse examiner who collected DNA evidence. That evidence was submitted to the Indiana State Police Laboratory and was to be compared with DNA from Cook, according to court records.

Whether tests were completed or still pending was not mentioned in the court documents.

Cook is being held in Allen County Jail.