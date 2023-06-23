FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former teacher at Bishop Luers High School was arrested after allegedly admitting to seducing a high school senior over the course of nearly six months, according to newly-released Allen Superior Court documents.

Matthew J. Brown is charged with four felony counts of child seduction, court documents show.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend contacted Fort Wayne Police on Aug. 6, 2018, stemming from a report made to the Diocese by a former student at Bishop Luers, court documents show.

The 40-year-old Brown is accused of “grooming” the student starting in December 2016, evolving into a sexual relationship with the 17-year-old until May 25, 2017, according to court documents.

According to the documents, the English teacher had specific encounters with the student at his house and his classroom at Bishop Luers on the last day of school.

A statement from someone described in court documents as Witness 1 said on Aug. 3, 2018, they confronted Brown, who started crying when he admitted to the relationship, according to court documents. Brown was then fired.

The student reported Brown in 2018 anonymously, and at the time said she did not want to pursue an investigation. However, on June 7, 2023, the victim reached back out to the Diocese saying she wanted to move forward with an investigation.

On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Police obtained a search warrant for Brown’s home, and the former teacher was brought in for an interview with police in which he admitted to the allegations.

Brown was arrested and has a hearing scheduled for June 27.