A Kendallville woman is being held at the Allen County on drug charges, including hiding fentanyl on her body.

When Fort Wayne Vice & Narcotics pulled over a white Nissan Altima last week, officers noticed the female passenger trying to stuff something down her trousers.

An extensive search of the Altima turned up a lot of methamphetamine, the preferred drug of the driver. At least that’s what he told the officers.

Then, when Cassandra Gienger, 32, of Kendallville, claimed possession of the meth, officers discovered a warrant out of Noble County and she was taken down to police headquarters for an interview, according to a probable cause affidavit.

It was at headquarters where Gienger admitted to having a bag of fentanyl “stuffed inside herself,” court documents said. An officer assisted Gienger “in removing a clear plastic bag from the front of her groin area.” The fentanyl weighed 1.3 grams. For comparison, a lethal dose of fentanyl is considered to be 2 milligrams.

Gienger was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, cocaine possession and narcotic drug possession with a misdemeanor charge for paraphernalia possession.

Officers pulled over the Nissan Altima around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday after the driver failed to signal a turn at Dupont Road and Parkview Plaza Drive.

At first, Gienger denied placing anything down her pants, but said she was aware there was a warrant for her arrest that turned out to be from Noble County on methamphetamine possession, court documents said.

Then she told the officer there was meth in the car and it belonged to her. A plastic bag with a multi-colored rock-like substance tested positive for meth and weighed 1.1 grams. Inside a black purse on the passenger floor board that contained a smaller purse with ID, there was a gray hollowed out pen with residue, the kind of home made tool used to snort fentanyl, meth and other narcotics, court documents said.

A large gray bag found on the front passenger floor next to the black purse contained a cardboard box. Inside the cardboard box, baggies, wrapped in black bubble wrap sealed in blue tape, hid two bags with 56.7 grams of meth for a total of 114.2 grams.

A typical one time use of meth is estimated at .1 gram or half a gram of lower purity powder, taken once or twice over the course of an evening or a day, according to the National Drug and Alcohol Research Center at the University of New South Wales. Users mix the drug with water in the plastic baggie and use a syringe to withdraw the dissolved drug from the bag.

Inside a sunglass bag were two small ziplock style baggies and a blue plastic bottle. One of the bags had .8 grams of meth and another with 5.2 grams of meth. The blue plastic bottle contained six blue pills with the imprint “30” and an “M” on the other side. The pills were oxycodone hydrochloride, a prescription pill often counterfeited for street pills containing fentanyl.

When an officer asked her how much the meth cost, she said she didn’t know, but she expected to make “a couple hundred bucks” to deliver the meth to a “couple of people she knew.” She didn’t know why one bag of meth was multicolored, instead of off white, court documents said.

Gienger is being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $55,000 bail and has a court hearing Wednesday.