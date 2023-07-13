FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man and woman are charged with armed robbery after threatening a man with a knife and taking his belongings outside O’Sullivan’s Italian-Irish Pub early Sunday morning, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 22-year-old Michel Ferguson and 29-year-old Lacy Kleeberg with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony.

According to court documents, the duo saw a man leaving the West Main Street pub just before 4 a.m.

Ferguson- described as having spray-painted red hair that had also stained his shirt- and Kleeberg- who goes by “Chaos”- started a conversation with the man as the three of them walked down Growth Avenue. Out of view of the pub’s security cameras, Ferguson then asked to use the victim’s phone, which he allowed.

When the victim asked for it back, however, Ferguson refused and instead took out a black-handled knife, court documents said, demanding the keys to the victim’s truck along with his wallet.

The victim complied, and Kleeberg took the keys from his pocket, court documents said. Ferguson told the man to get on the ground and stay there for five minutes before getting up.

The victim, identified in court documents as a 25-year-old from Kentucky, later told police he complied, and his truck was gone from the pub parking lot when he got up. He went back to the pub and had them call FWPD.

According to court documents, the victim told police “the suspects would not get far in the truck, it overheats quickly.”

What they also didn’t know was that the victim’s truck was worth $500 and the replacement for his iPhone 13 Pro was valued at $800, court documents showed.

Officers found the truck in a nearby alley, but not the keys. Those were later found in Kleeberg’s bra, court documents showed.

When police spoke with Ferguson, he said he wanted to speak without a lawyer present. Ferguson said “it was a dope deal gone bad,” according to court documents, and the victim had gotten drugs from the duo without paying, so Ferguson took the victim’s phone and keys.

When police asked Ferguson about taking out a knife, he admitted he had one but said it was never shown. Ferguson then offered to make a deal with the officer to give up two other supposed suspects in the ordeal. The officer turned that offer down, and Ferguson then asked for a lawyer, court documents said.

Later, the victim was asked to look at the black-handled knife Ferguson had when police found him. The victim told an officer he thought it was the one used in the robbery, but noted there was another knife in the truck with a black handle that did not belong to the victim.

The truck was released back to the victim.