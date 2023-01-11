FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have issued arrest warrants for a Fort Wayne couple in connection to the death of their 4-year-old child who died in July 2022 due to cocaine and fentanyl toxicity, according to court documents.

On July 15, 2022, police responded to the home of Noel Wood and Jonathan Mulvihill on reports of a child not breathing.

When police arrived, they found the child, who was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

At the scene, Wood told police her child had a lifelong history of seizures, and police did find a partially-used prescription of a medicine used to control and treat seizures, according to court documents.

However, records from court documents also said authorities found multiples types of drugs at the home that field tested positive for cocaine, LSD and MDMA.

Court documents indicated the drugs were “within reach of any child who would be inside the apartment.”

Police also found the home in “very poor/uninhabitable conditions” that included foul stenches, trash piles, decaying and spoiled food, and “what appeared to be human feces smeared on the window, walls and toys,” according to court documents.

Authorities contacted an officer from the City of Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code to assess the conditions of the home who later condemned the home under numerous city code violations. court documents said.

Court documents showed police learned two other children besides the victim also lived in the home, and police also learned from Wood that one of the children slept in a “five-by-five foot area on the kitchen floor,” and the child who died slept on a loveseat with a missing cushion.

In December 2022, the doctor who performed the autopsy told police the child’s cause of death was cocaine and fentanyl toxicity, and that the manner of death was “undetermined,” according to court documents.

The doctor also confirmed that the child had a seizure disorder, but that there were “no abnormalities in his brain indicating this [was] the cause of his death.”

Wood and Mulvihill each face one count of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 felony, and two counts of Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 6 felony.