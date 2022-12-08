At least one of the victims still has extreme pain

When officers arrived at the crash scene, it took two doses of Narcan to revive the driver who admitted to drinking two bottles of wine and taking two Percocets.

However, when Andre Wilson, Jr. was taken to the hospital with injuries, a blood test revealed a blood alcohol level of .262% – three times the legal limit of .08% – along with Fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Wilson, 34, was charged this week with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while under the influence of a Schedule I or II drug and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

In all, there were 5 other drivers involved in the crash that occurred Oct. 17, 2020 around 10 p.m. when the red Camaro Wilson was driving piled into vehicles at the intersection of Lima and Washington Center roads. Wilson had been heading north on Lima when he lost control at a high rate of speed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Off-duty Fort Wayne officer rear-ended sitting in squad car

An off-duty Fort Wayne police officer said he was sitting at a red light in the inside straight lane on northbound Lima Road, waiting for the light to change, when he heard the sound of loud tire screeching from behind. He then heard a loud bang and then his car was rear-ended, court documents said.

When the officer looked up, he saw the Camaro over to the right in the intersection. It continued over the median on Washington Center Road and over the sidewalk on the north side of that road.

While the Camaro was traversing the intersection, the officer reported seeing a large object rolling west across the intersection in a diagonal direction that looked to be the Camaro’s “entire engine and transmission,” court documents said.

After the Camaro hit the officer’s car and the one next to his squad car, it slid across the intersection and landed on grass at the northeast corner.

Wilson was pinned in his Camaro and was found unresponsive. A female victim, also a driver, reported that she sustained serious bodily injury that included severe nerve damage to both of her arms and has extreme pain on an almost daily basis two years after the crash. She needs surgery on her right rotator cuff, but the doctor can’t do the surgery until another unrelated medical issue is addressed, court documents said.

There is no indication of the extent of Wilson’s injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wilson this week.