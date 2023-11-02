FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police found more than 30 pills scattered around an SUV after a high-speed chase Wednesday that the driver said she started because she didn’t have a license, Allen Superior Court documents reveal.

Chasity Jordan, 23, is facing preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and driving with a suspended license due to a prior conviction.

The chase through downtown Fort Wayne began shortly before 11 a.m. when an officer in an unmarked car said they saw the SUV “driving extremely fast” through a neighborhood near Rudisill Boulevard and Reed Street.

The officer said in newly released Allen Superior Court documents the SUV was traveling between 40-50 mph in a 30 mph zone and driving past stop signs.

When the officer caught up with the vehicle, it took several turns and sped up, according to court documents. By the time the SUV reached Creighton Avenue, it was allegedly going about 60 mph, and then over 75 mph on Spy Run Avenue.

More police vehicles joined the chase, and eventually the driver stopped in a lot off Superior Street.

According to court documents, the driver- identified as Jordan- told police she fled because she didn’t have a license. When an officer asked if there was anything illegal in the car, she said there were “blues” inside, also known as M-30 pills. Police said Jordan told them the pills belonged to her and she used them.

Police said they found 36 pills on the seats, center console and floor of the SUV. According to court documents, the pills weighed a total of 4 grams and tested positive for fentanyl.

Jordan was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Tuesday.