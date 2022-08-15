WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police.

The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.

Then he walked behind her, put his arm around her throat so she couldn’t breath and said: “Don’t say anything or I’ll shoot you. If you reach for anything I’ll shoot you.”

That’s according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents detailing a rape accusation against 21-year-old Alton R. Jackson Jr.

Allen County Prosecutors on Friday charged Jackson with one Level 1 felony count of rape and one Level 4 felony count of sexual battery.

Jackson is accused of offering the woman a ride in the area of Fourth Street and Spy Run at about 9:30 p.m. on July 15, 2021. He then pulled his truck behind the home in the area of Third Street, attacked her and raped her in a cluster of trees nearby, court documents said.

At times Jackson kept his hands around the woman’s throat, according to court documents.

The woman went to the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center after the rape, where she was interviewed and DNA evidence was collected. Fort Wayne Police used this DNA evidence to search a national database of suspects.

Jackson’s name popped up, according to court documents.

At the time, he was being held in Allen County Lockup on an unrelated charge. Detectives went there to interview him and collect some of his DNA to compare to the sample taken at the sexual assault center.

An analysis showed the DNA profile taken as evidence was at least one trillion time more likely if it originated from the victim and the defendant than if it originated from the victim and an unknown, unrelated person, court documents said.

When questioned by detectives, Jackson said in court documents: “If she white and short, that’s usually what I be (expletive).”

Jackson claimed he did not remember the woman nor did he remember picking her up.

He had previously faced charges stemming from a kidnapping attempt where one of the victims was younger than 14, but he eventually pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to three years in prison in that case.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.