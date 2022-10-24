ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L. Handshoe with two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while on a controlled substance and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Handshoe told investigators he was driving home from Michigan one night in November of last year in the area of North State Road 1010 and Notestine Road in Allen County, court documents said.

At one point, he was following a large truck south on State Road 101 when the truck passed the buggy, according to court documents. Handshoe told investigators he started to pass the buggy but was afraid he would not make it due to an oncoming vehicle so he hit the brakes and was unable to avoid rear-ending the buggy, court documents said.

Travis L. Handshoe

Five people inside the buggy – all under the age of 15 – suffered injuries to some extent.

A 13-year-old girl riding in the far-right passenger seat of the buggy was found by medics unconscious in the roadway after the crash, according to court documents. She suffered from a traumatic brain injury and brain bleed as well as a stroke caused by her injuries, court documents said.

The girl also suffered a skull fracture, according to court documents.

A 10-year-old girl in the front-center passenger seat was ejected from the buggy at the time of the crash. She later told investigators in court documents everything went black and that her head hurt. The girl had a laceration on the top of her head that required staples to shut, court documents said.

A 2-year-old child in the front-left passenger seat of the buggy was also ejected and found in the middle of the road with a broken leg, according to court documents.

A 14-year-old girl driving the buggy was thrown off the vehicle and received road rash to her hip area, according to court documents, and another 14-year-old girl in the buggy suffered abrasions to her scalp, cheek and knee.

Handshoe was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, where he told Allen County Sheriff’s officers he visits his elderly parents in Michigan and uses recreational marijuana when he does so, according to court documents.

“He stated he had used it that morning at approximately (8 a.m.),” an investigator wrote in court documents. “(An officer) noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Handshoe.”

The blood draw eventually showed that Handshoe tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, according to court documents.

Prosecutors issued a warrant for Handshoe’s arrest Monday, and he was being held in Allen County Jail as of that afternoon.