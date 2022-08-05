FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 56-year-old Fort Wayne man who admitted to dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl received a 25-year prison sentence Thursday, according to federal prosecutors.

A U.S. District Court judge handed down the sentence to Eddie M. Knox as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Knox is the final person sentenced as part of a ring who dealt drugs in the northeastern Indiana area, court documents said.

Between May 6, 2019 and August 26, 2020, Knox and his co-defendants dealt “significant amounts of controlled substances,” federal prosecutors wrote in a statement. Knox himself dealt 393 grams of methamphetamine and 98 grams of fentanyl during five buys with undercover agents prosecutors said.

Knox had also maintained a home where controlled substances were stored along with other narcotics and firearms, according to prosecutors.

He eventually pleaded to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

His other five co-defendants in the drug ring received the following sentences:

Fredrick Morgan II, 43, received 30 years in prison.

Larry Lamb, 41, received 24 1/2 years in prison.

Frederick Morgan, 65, received 7 1/2 years in prison.

James Russell, Jr., 56, received 7 years in prison.

Sarah Waltz, 41, received nearly 3 1/2 years in prison.

The case was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of multiple local law enforcement agencies, federal prosecutors said.