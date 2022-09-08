The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right away, the Fort Wayne Police detective could smell a mix of ammonia and urine in the apartment.

There were multiple cats, dirty dishes piled high in the sink, flies, sticky floors, full bags of garbage strewn next to children’s toys and booster seats, medication bottles next to cat litter, unsecured firearms in cabinets, feces in the toilet and feces smeared on walls.

And there was an unresponsive child being worked on by paramedics on the floor – a child who would be pronounced dead inside that Baldwin Creek apartment just off of Hobson Road one Sunday afternoon this past May.

Now, a couple who were the primary caregivers for the child – who suffered from cystic fibrosis – as well as three other children in the apartment are facing criminal charges that could land them in prison for decades.

Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 24-year-olds Byron A. Hynes and Madyson P. Conley with Level 1 felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Level 3 felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and Level 6 felony counts of neglect of a dependent.

Those charges could carry between roughly 23 and 55 years in prison if they are convicted.

Hynes and Conley are accused not giving the child who died and another child in the home who suffered from cystic fibrosis, an inherited disorder that causes damage to the lungs, proper care, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

That’s despite previous warnings about providing the children with a stable home and a plan put in place for them to help care for the children by the Department of Child Services.

Emergency responders and police were called to the couple’s apartment on May 1 in reference to a child not breathing. Despite their efforts to save the girl, whose age was not given, she was pronounced dead about 15 minutes after rescue workers were called.

In interviews with detectives, Conley and Hynes said a flu had been plaguing them and the children, and that the child who died had at one point caught it, according to court documents. Hynes told the detective since the others in the apartment had been getting better, he believed the girl would eventually, as well.

Conley said she last checked on the girl at 4:30 a.m. the day she died. Conley then went to sleep, and when she awoke at 12:30 p.m. she found the girl unconscious and not breathing on the floor, according to court documents.

She also admitted to a detective the girl had a special vest that helped her cystic fibrosis but that she had not been wearing it, court documents said. Conley said the girl did not like wearing the vest.

A day after the girl’s death, a forensic pathologist found signs that the girl suffered from pneumonia and ruled the manner of death natural, court documents said. The pathologist, however, told detectives the death would have been preventable had the girl received proper medical care.

The pathologist told detectives in court documents neglect contributed to the girl’s death.

Detectives also reviewed Department of Child Services records pertaining to Conley and Hynes, court documents said. An investigation into the couple in 2021 showed they were giving improper medical care to the children who suffered from cystic fibrosis in the home, court documents said.

In March 2022, two months before the girl’s death, DCS put a safety plan in place for the couple that both Conley and Hynes approved and signed.

Steps of this plan included ensuring the children suffering from cystic fibrosis be seen by a specialist, ensuring they are provided enzymes, breathing treatments, medications and nutrition and maintaining a safe and stable home with living essentials.

Training on how to use the vest for cystic fibrosis treatment was also part of the plan, court documents said.

The girl who died as well as the other child in the home suffering from cystic fibrosis did not receive the medical care mapped out by the safety plan, a detective wrote in court documents.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Conley and Hynes, though they have yet to be booked into Allen County Jail.