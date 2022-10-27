FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of choking, biting and knocking out a man Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Justice K. Bridges shortly after they were called to a local liquor store where they found a man suffering from a laceration over his eye.

Justice Bridges

The man told officers in court documents he had been trying to retrieve his cell phone from Bridges at a home when they got into an argument, according to court documents.

The argument turned physical, the man told officers, and Bridges is accused of choking him to the point that he almost lost consciousness, court documents said. She is also accused of biting the man at least twice on the left side of his stomach, leaving bite marks officers could see, court documents said.

Bridges is accused of striking the man in the face, knocking him unconscious, officers wrote in court documents.

When the man awoke, he said Bridges as well as his phone were both gone. He also told officers his children were home and at least one of his kids walked into the room during the altercation, court documents said.

The man then went to the liquor store to call police.

Bridges is being held in Allen County Jail on $18,250 bond on charges of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, domestic battery in violation of a protective order, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, strangulation and invasion of privacy.