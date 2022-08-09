Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Felony theft and official misconduct charges filed against a retired Auburn Police Department detective were dismissed Monday, according to DeKalb Superior Court records.

A special prosecutor from Whitley County had initially charged then 51-year-old Stacy E. Sexton with two Level 6 felony counts – one for theft and one for official misconduct – this past September after an investigation into missing property.

That investigation, which took place in 2020, found that property had been missing from the Auburn Police evidence storage room. Some of the items missing dated back as far as 2018, according to court records.

Indiana State Police detectives conducted the investigation and arrested Sexton, who was then charged by Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler.

According to court records, prosecutors offered Sexton the chance to enter into a pre-trial diversion program this past May. Prosecutors then filed paperwork to drop the charges Monday, which a special judge signed off on this past Monday.