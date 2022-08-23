FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He was in his 50’s, went by the name of ‘Booger’ and got his drugs from a Latin King gang member.

That’s all a criminal informant had to go on when helping Fort Wayne Police set up a sting to arrest a man now accused of dealing methamphetamine with a 2-year-old in his house, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 52-year-old James L. Bright on Tuesday with a Level 2 felony count of dealing in methamphetamine in the amount of 10 grams or more, a Level 3 felony count of dealing methamphetamine in the presence of a minor, a Level 6 felony count of maintaining a common nuisance and a misdemeanor count of dealing in marijuana.

Detectives first set up a buy between a criminal informant and Bright this past January.

The informant told police in Allen Superior Court documents that Bright, known as ‘Booger,’ would sell methamphetamine as well as marijuana if he had any.

During the first buy, the informant went to a home where Bright and others were hanging around along with a 2-year-old child and waited for a “supplier” to show up, court documents said. The informant bought about $50 worth of methamphetamine from Bright, then asked if he had any marijuana.

Bright said he had a supplier. Later, that supplier, identified as a Latin King gang member who went by “Ralphie,” showed up with some weed and Bright sold it to the informant, according to court documents.

All-in-all, the informant bought 1.7 grams of methamphetamine and 10.9 grams of marijuana with pre-marked bills, court documents said.

During another buy in February, the informant went to Bright’s home and waited for his supplier to show up again. While waiting, Bright showed the informant two handguns, according to court documents. Once the supplier, “Ralphie,” showed up, Bright sold the informant 27.8 grams of methamphetamine, court documents said.

A warrant for Bright’s arrest has been issued, though he has yet to be booked into Allen County Jail.