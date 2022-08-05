WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She swung the bat like she had an ax chopping wood.

A “bink” echoed across the apartment complex parking lot as she struck the man’s skull, and that’s when the blood began to pour before the man had to be put into a medically induced coma to save his life.

The woman, identified in Allen Superior Court documents as 28-year-old Brittany Shears, is now in Allen County Jail facing preliminary charges that include aggravated battery while the man she’s accused of striking now needs a cane to walk and protective headgear when he’s mobile.

Shears is accused of striking the man during the early morning hours of July 17.

According to court documents, Shears is the mother of the man’s son and came to his home in the 2500 block of River Cove Trail to argue. She eventually left after arguing with him and a woman he is now living with, court documents said.

She came back, however, along with an unidentified woman holding a bat and the man’s son, who is younger than 16.

During this altercation, several of the people involved scuffled. The woman the man now lives with tried to defend herself with a broom handle as Shears tried to fight her, court documents said. The man tried to end the altercation at some point while arguing with Shears the entire time.

At some point, the man’s son is accused of striking him – possibly with a tool in his hand at the behest of his mother, court documents said.

Shears is accused of grabbing the bat from the unidentified woman who came to the complex with her. She’s then accused of walking up to the man and striking him in the head. She, the unidentified woman and her son left in a white vehicle, court documents said.

The man fell to the ground. His head was split open, he was crying and yelling words that could not be understood, court documents said. A bystander called emergency dispatchers, helped the woman the man lives with load him into a vehicle and took him to a local emergency room.

Doctors listed the man’s condition as “life-threatening” and immediately performed emergency surgery. He had been shot in the head prior to this incident, according to court documents, and was put into a medically induced coma for about five days.

The man suffered a laceration to his scalp and needed roughly 50 staples to close the wound. The blow to his head enlarged his previous injury due to the shooting. The bone of his skull was unable to be totally replaced, court documents said.

While he was discharged from the hospital on July 28, he needs assistance with a cane or walker when walking and must wear protective headgear when mobile, court documents said.

Police arrested Shears on Thursday, and she is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery by means of deadly weapon, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and neglect of a dependent.

Shears is being held on $65,000 bond.