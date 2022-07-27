WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A licensed barber and cosmetologist is accused of performing sex acts on an underage teen multiple times, and at least once when the boy came to him for a haircut.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 31-year-old Sanquan R. Milligan with a Level 4 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor and a Level 5 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor this past Monday.

Sanquan Milligan

Milligan is accused first touching the boy inappropriately almost three years ago, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The teen told Fort Wayne Police investigators he was preparing to enter high school at the time and went to Milligan for a haircut at a south side shop. Milligan touched his penis while at the shop, according to court documents.

That same day, Milligan is accused of asking the boy if he wanted a sex act done to him. Milligan is accused of then performing that sex act on the boy, court documents said.

The boy said Milligan performed sex acts on him multiple times before his 16th birthday, according to court documents. These happened at two south side shops as well as Milligan’s home, the court documents said.

At some point, the boy’s father found out about what happened and called police, sparking the investigation.

An arrest warrant for Milligan, whose Indiana barber and cosmetology license is active and expires in 2025, has been issued.

He has yet to be booked into Allen County Jail.