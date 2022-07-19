FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been having a casual conversation.

That’s what a man with a gash on his forehead later told Fort Wayne Police officers who showed up at the Marathon gas station at the corner of Taylor Street and Brooklyn Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Antonio Jett

At some point while talking with the man, though, 43-year-old Antonio Ramon Jett is accused of taking a black-handled axe and swinging it, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Jett is now facing a felony charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

By the time officers arrived, Jett was sitting on a lunch box with the axe behind him, court documents said. Inside his jacket pocket officers found a pipe, and inside the lunch box they found 13 blue pills that ended up being dextroamphetamine, a scheduled II-controlled substance.

The man who had been injured told officers Jett swung the axe directly at him while they were talking, striking his forehead, according to court documents. Officers noted in a report the man had a moderate-sized gash on his forehead and complained of pain and dizziness.

Still, the man refused medical treatment.

Jett was arrested and booked into Allen County Jail, where he’s being held on $10,000 bond.