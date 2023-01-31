WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of offering her $1,000 cash and his vehicle.

All she had to do was “shut up.”

The money, the car, they were hers if she didn’t talk about what happened in the bathroom of a Fort Wayne home one night after a night out at a club this past summer, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

She didn’t stay quiet, though.

This week, Allen County prosecutors formally charged the man with felony counts of rape and sexual battery.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Oscar Sanchez-Ramirez, who a woman said in court documents raped her as she tried to go to a restroom in a home on July 10.

The woman called Fort Wayne police almost immediately after her encounter with Sanchez-Ramirez, according to court documents. She told officers at the scene he followed her into the restroom and raped her despite telling him to stop.

More than a week later, Sanchez-Ramirez met with detectives and told his version of what happened.

In court documents, he said he and others had been drinking at a south side nightclub before heading to a home. He admitted to having sex with the woman in the bathroom, but he said everything had been consensual, according to court documents.

A witness at the home told police Sanchez-Ramirez said afterward “that he knew that he messed up and that he had sex with the victim,” court documents said.

The witness told police Sanchez-Ramirez also said the woman had been crying while he had sex with her, according to court documents.

Days after the encounter, Sanchez-Ramirez asked the witness if he could give the witness $1,000 and his vehicle to give to the woman so that she would “shut up” and not say anything, court documents said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sanchez-Ramirez had not been booked into Allen County Jail.