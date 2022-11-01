FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of using a handgun to break into a northeast side home to steal an assault rifle is now facing 10 to 30 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 18-year-old Jabrill D. Young with a Level 2 felony count of burglary with a deadly weapon and noted in court documents Young is seen in a cell phone video holding an assault rifle stolen in the burglary.

Fort Wayne Police officers were called to an Alta Vista Court home at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 where the homeowner said he caught a man exiting his home with the homeowner’s AR-15 assault rifle, court documents said.

Jabrill D. Young

The homeowner identified the man as Young and used his phone to capture video of him holding the rifle, according to court documents. The homeowner also said a neighbor had called him to alert him a man was using a handgun to bust out a window in the home to break in, court documents said.

Young is accused of yelling at the homeowner that he just “needed the money,” court documents said. He’s then accused of dropping the rifle, a 100-round magazine, the handgun the neighbor said he used to break into the house and some cash.

Later, police traced the handgun as one that had been stolen during a previous theft which Young is also accused of committing, court documents said.

Officers later arrested Young, who refused to answer questions about the burglary.

He’s being held in Allen County Jail on $10,000 bond.