FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leaving a handgun within reach of his 9-year-old son who then shot himself in the chest, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

It’s the second time one of the man’s children have shot themselves with a gun in his house since 2019, investigators said.

Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 29-year-old Dauris Anderson, aka Dauris M.L. Anderson, with a Level 3 felony count of neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury and a Level 6 felony count of neglect of a dependent.

Anderson’s son suffered a gunshot wound to his left upper chest which collapsed his lung and broke multiple ribs in the shooting, court documents said. He did survive and was able to talk with investigators afterward.

The shooting happened on Jan. 23 when Anderson’s three children were left at a city home with their grandmother and aunt while their parents went to the grocery store, according to court documents.

Also inside the home were six handguns, one AK-47 style pistol, three rifles and 569 rounds of ammunition.

While the grandmother and aunt were in the master bedroom, Anderson’s 9-year-old son wandered into the garage, court documents said. A loud boom then could be heard throughout the house, according to those documents.

Anderson’s eldest child, whose age was not given, went to the garage to find his brother on the floor with smoke and blood coming from his body. This boy told investigators he saw blood coming from his brother’s mouth, gunpowder on his shirt and a gun next to him.

He also told investigators he last saw that gun on top of the refrigerator, court documents said.

Later, the 9-year-old told detectives that he was the only one in the garage and that he was thinking about playing with the gun. He had played with the gun before, he said in court documents, and said it was hidden underneath a couch but that he found it.

The 9-year-old said he knew the gun was loaded and wasn’t trying to hurt himself, but that he put his finger on the trigger and pulled it and shot himself, according to court documents.

He went on to say in the interview that other guns were in the home belonging to his grandfather and uncles, and that the children in the home are not allowed to go into the bedrooms or the garage without an adult present because of the firearms, court documents said.

During an initial conversation with Anderson and his children’s mother, police quoted Anderson in court documents as saying the children knew better and were not allowed to be in the garage because “that’s where the adults hang out.”

Anderson also claimed the gun belonged to the children’s mother, court documents said, which he later recanted and said the guns in the home belonged to him. He told detectives he should be the one charged with neglect, according to court documents.

When a detective wanted to record that statement, Anderson requested a lawyer.

In 2019, Anderson’s eldest child – the one who found his 9-year-old brother shot in the garage – suffered a gunshot wound to the pinky of his left hand and had to be transported to an Indianapolis surgical unit to repair his wound.

In that incident, the boy said he suffered the wound because he was trying to take a gun away from his brother, the 9-year-old victim in the latest shooting.

During an interview in that case, the younger brother told investigators he saw his mother put his father’s gun away in a box at the top of their closet in their room. He said he and his brother got into a physical altercation, he got mad and climbed on top of a clothes basket to get the gun, according to court documents.

The boy said he was really mad at his older brother and was going to shoot him for hitting him in the stomach during that incident.

During that investigation, Anderson told detectives he left the house and remembered leaving his gun on the counter in a bedroom and called the children’s mother to have her put it away. The children’s mother put the gun away but did not know her son was watching her, she said in court documents.

No charges were filed in that case.

Prosecutors have issued a warrant for Anderson’s arrest in the most recent shooting, though it is not clear whether he has been booked into Allen County Lockup as of yet.

Anderson had multiple arrests for carrying a handgun without a license in the past, according to court records.