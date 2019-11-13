Court doc: Man was drunk and high at time of 98 mph fiery crash that killed girlfriend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been charged in connection to a fiery September crash claimed the life of his girlfriend.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Douglas Sheets, 19, was driving with his girlfriend Dawn Cole on I-469 around midnight on September 3. While traveling at 98 miles per hour, the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended the back of a semi trailer, then ran off the roadway striking a fence and a group of trees before becoming engulfed in flames, according to the affidavit.

Sheets was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide, causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a ACE of .08 or more. His bond was listed at $30,000.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Sheets screaming that his girlfriend was still in the car, and that he was unable to get her out as the car was in flames.

According to the affidavit, emergency crews were unable to get to Cole out of the SUV until the fire was extinguished, but by that time they say Cole was already “visibly deceased.”

Data pulled from the electronic control module after the crash showed the vehicle was traveling at 98 miles per hour, did not brake, and was at 100% throttle for the full five seconds after the airbags deployed.

Sheets told medics at the scene he was driving because he was less drunk that his girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

He was found to have a 0.134% blood alcohol content. He also tested positive for THC, according to toxicology reports cited in the affidavit.