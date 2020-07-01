County Council candidate: I am entering the race as a human

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Emery W. McClendon has his sights set on the vacant seat for the Allen County Council, 4th District.

McClendon, is a conservative, Air-Force veteran, and now a retiree.

McClendon threw his hat in the ring for the vacant seat that was once held by Larry Brown. McClendon filed his paperwork to run for the 4th district seat Monday.

“I can bring an era of fiscal responsibilities which is what Allen County residents expect and what they want. They don’t want to be overtaxed, they don’t want to be put in a position where they are having to pay more and more fees,” said McClendon. “They want us to keep a really close look at the budget, just to make sure that we aren’t wastefully spending taxpayer money.”

In a sit-down interview with WANE 15, McClendon said that he believes there is a need to uphold the values that have made Allen County great.

“We have to keep our county budget strong while making sure that the people of the community get the services that they deserve,” said McClendon. “Making sure employees get the pay raises and benefits that they deserve, but nothing that is excessive.”

The Allen County native stressed that he is the right contender for this seat. He told WANE 15 he has always had a deep desire to run for office and county council has always intrigued him. He emphasized that he is entering the race not as a Black man, but as a human being that cares for the county.

“I was born here, raised here, lived here I know the values of this county, I worked in this county, I was a county employee, I have a feel of what the people in this county want and what they are looking for in a representative,” said McClendon.

He added that the people of Allen County want members of the council to be fiscally conservative enough to prevent the county from turning into a wild spending spree.

This is McClendon’s first time running for a political office. However, he is no stranger to politics. He has campaigned for Republicans such as Rep. Jim Banks, former Rep. Marlin Stutzman, and Vice President Mike Pence.

He has worked with previous county and city council members, mayors, and county commissioners. In the past election, he was a delegate for the GOP convention.

McClendon will face off against Apryl Underwood, who was selected by Allen County Republican Party Chair Steve Shine. Chris Spurr is also a candidate to fill the 4th District seat on Allen County Council. The party will hold a caucus at 6 p.m. on July 6 to fill the vacancy.