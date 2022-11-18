FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page.

Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it will be partnering with DeBrand Fine Chocolates to offer the chocolatier’s selections alongside the winery’s full menu.

Country Heritage Winery also moved into DeBrand’s downtown location at 878 S. Harrison St.

The winery had been dealing with some permit delays, but still met the self-imposed deadline of opening before Thanksgiving.

Tastings and pairings will be available at the winery starting Nov. 23, according to the Facebook post.