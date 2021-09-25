Country Heritage Winery 5K a success despite rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Country Heritage Winery Saturday hosted the Vineyard Trail 5K.

The rainy morning race involved a scenic trail on winery grounds, bib chip timing, t-shirts and wine glasses for runners, and a wine slushy.

With live entertainment throughout the morning, runners could enjoy post-race refreshments and a ceremony with overall and age-group awards.

Food and wine by the glass and bottle has been available for purchase since the beginning of the race with tastings starting at regular hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.